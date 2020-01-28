Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 18th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of PLZ.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.70. 2,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,926. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.50. The stock has a market cap of $481.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLZ.UN shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins lowered Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.67.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

