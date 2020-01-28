Po.et (POE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49,140.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. Po.et has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $49,140.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Kyber Network, Binance and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Po.et has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03330505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00195958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123426 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Binance, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, OKEx, COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

