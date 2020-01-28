Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. Pool reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.20.

POOL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.54. 4,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,058. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Pool has a 52 week low of $147.76 and a 52 week high of $228.19.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total value of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,315,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,147,000 after buying an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,286,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,080,000 after buying an additional 83,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 302,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,017,000 after buying an additional 71,432 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

