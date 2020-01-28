Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Update

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ BPOP traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 830,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,944. Popular has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $76,104.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joaquin E. Bacardi III sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,377. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 7.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Popular by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Popular by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

