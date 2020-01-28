PopularCoin Reaches Market Cap of $76,261.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $76,261.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00652894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00050040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000943 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00071175 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007450 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,992,088,292 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

