PotCoin Trading Up 20.5% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $4,631.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,999.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.01909557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.44 or 0.04065325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00649485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00123409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00730486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010041 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00029523 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00607374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,234,120 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

