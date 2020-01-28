PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Upgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $7.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. PRADA S P A/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $8.37.
