PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Upgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $7.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. PRADA S P A/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

Get PRADA S P A/ADR alerts:

About PRADA S P A/ADR

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for PRADA S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRADA S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.