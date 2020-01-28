ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $92.72

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.19, but opened at $92.72. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $96.94, with a volume of 929,925 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

