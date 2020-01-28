ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $92.72

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.19, but opened at $92.72. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $96.94, with a volume of 929,925 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:TQQQ)
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
