ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $18.83

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $18.83. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 16,032,433 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.0855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXU)
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
