ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $18.83

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $18.83. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 16,032,433 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.0855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $728,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 65.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

