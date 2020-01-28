Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,957. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

