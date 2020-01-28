Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

PSEC opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.74. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth about $7,152,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth about $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 313,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

