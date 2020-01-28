Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.21. 823,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,930. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

