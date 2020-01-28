Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.11, 572 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co, Ltd.

