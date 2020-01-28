Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.80) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLSE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of PLSE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.01. 93,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,702. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 11.6% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

