Pure Trading 49.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Pure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.44 or 0.01282457 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026885 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000722 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Profile

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

