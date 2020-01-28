Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRPL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. Analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $8,567,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,223,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,567,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $373,544.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020. 78.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

