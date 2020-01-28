Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:PPT opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

