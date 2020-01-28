PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PVH by 31.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PVH by 108.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in PVH by 21.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PVH by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.69. The company had a trading volume of 126,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,352. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average is $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

