Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for 1st Source Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SRCE. BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of SRCE opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. 1st Source has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $53.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after buying an additional 92,277 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 86,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 1st Source news, VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $149,317.76. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.