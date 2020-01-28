Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average is $63.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 18.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 39.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

