QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker Sells 1,000 Shares

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,275,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,763,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

QAD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.33. 22,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,424. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -85.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. QAD’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s payout ratio is 56.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in QAD by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in QAD by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in QAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in QAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in QAD by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

