QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in QCR by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 2,981.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in QCR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in QCR by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $42.33. 1,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.83. QCR has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

