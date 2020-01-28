Quickfee (ASX:QFE) Trading Down 1.4%

Quickfee Limited (ASX:QFE)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.35 ($0.25) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.25), 169,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.36 ($0.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,702.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

About Quickfee (ASX:QFE)

QuickFee Limited provides finance solutions to clients and firms in Australia and the United States. The company offers a payment portal and SME lending to clients of accounting and law firms. It provides QuickFee platform that enables clients to take on financing for invoices raised by the accounting and law firms, as well as pay those invoices by EFT or credit card.

