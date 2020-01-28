Qwertycoin Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $961,132.00 and $502.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

