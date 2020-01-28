R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of R C M Technologies worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCMT remained flat at $$2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,661. R C M Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million.

RCMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

