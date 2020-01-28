Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $4,305.00 and approximately $95.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.03166243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00194818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,202,073 coins and its circulating supply is 15,780,662 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

