Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Rambus updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

RMBS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.57. 1,024,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. Rambus has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $531,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $47,536.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,658.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,629 shares of company stock worth $935,948 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

