Randolph Co Inc Buys 1,133 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.4% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $424,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $241,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.3% during the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 64,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,003. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

