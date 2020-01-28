Randolph Co Inc Has $28.49 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Randolph Co Inc lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 4.4% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.87. 733,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.87 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

