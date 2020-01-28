RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

RANJY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $31.05.

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

