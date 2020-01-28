Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.13

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.13 and last traded at C$14.10, with a volume of 196059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REAL. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.60.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

