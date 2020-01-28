Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for eBay (EBAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY):

1/28/2020 – eBay had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – eBay had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – eBay had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

1/11/2020 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/31/2019 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/9/2019 – eBay had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/2/2019 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – eBay had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank increased its position in eBay by 982.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in eBay by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in eBay by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in eBay by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

