Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Qudian (QD)

1/25/2020 – Qudian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Qudian Inc. provides online consumer finance platforms primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. The Company offers cash credit products which include funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. Qudian Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

1/22/2020 – Qudian had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

1/22/2020 – Qudian was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.03 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Qudian was downgraded by analysts at CICC Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/21/2020 – Qudian was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $3.80 price target on the stock.

1/19/2020 – Qudian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/8/2020 – Qudian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Qudian Inc. provides online consumer finance platforms primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. The Company offers cash credit products which include funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. Qudian Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

1/3/2020 – Qudian was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

QD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 150,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,061. The stock has a market cap of $972.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. Qudian Inc – has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qudian Inc – will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the third quarter worth $24,541,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 4,015.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 987,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 343.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779,444 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 59.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,730,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 645,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the third quarter valued at about $3,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

