Refereum Reaches Market Cap of $3.12 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $176,179.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, OKEx and Upbit. Over the last week, Refereum has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.08 or 0.03150370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00195905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123813 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, IDEX, Bibox, OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.