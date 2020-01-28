Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $37.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

RNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $86,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Renasant by 30.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

