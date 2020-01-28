Renew Holdings Plc (RNWH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.67 on March 6th

Renew Holdings Plc (LON:RNWH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $3.83. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RNWH opened at GBX 504.60 ($6.64) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 518.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 421.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Renew has a one year low of GBX 359.60 ($4.73) and a one year high of GBX 568 ($7.47). The company has a market capitalization of $384.10 million and a P/E ratio of 17.22.

Get Renew alerts:

Renew (LON:RNWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 40.40 ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 1.30 ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renew will post 3915.0002255 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNWH. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Renew from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 486.67 ($6.40).

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.