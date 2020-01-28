Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.99

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.99 and last traded at $94.97, with a volume of 12787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.27.

Get Republic Services alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $551,260 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $71,253,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Republic Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.