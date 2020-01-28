Restore (LON:RST) Price Target Increased to GBX 562 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Restore (LON:RST) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 562 ($7.39) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.25) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Restore alerts:

Shares of RST stock opened at GBX 495 ($6.51) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.25 million and a PE ratio of 35.61. Restore has a 1-year low of GBX 44.50 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 516.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 444.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.