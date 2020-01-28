ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Stock Price Up 10.7%

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $0.93, approximately 598,643 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 845% from the average daily volume of 63,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ReTo Eco-Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

