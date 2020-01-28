Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

RXN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.46. 4,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,524. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $33.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $173,532.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,355.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,351 shares of company stock worth $6,044,156. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

RXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

