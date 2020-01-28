RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 54,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 231.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the third quarter worth $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the second quarter worth $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RGC Resources stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.33. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $202.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.