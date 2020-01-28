Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. National Securities cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 821.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 113,291 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 123,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,760. The company has a market capitalization of $340.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

