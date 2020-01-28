Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.04

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.04 and last traded at C$28.93, with a volume of 26648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.54.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

