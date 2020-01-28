Ridley (ASX:RIC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Ridley Co. Ltd (ASX:RIC) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $1.04. Ridley shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 94,853 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $326.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.09.

About Ridley (ASX:RIC)

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australasia. It operates through two segments, AgriProducts and Property. The company provides its animal nutrition solutions to food producers in dairy, poultry, pig, aquaculture, sheep, and beef industries; laboratory animals in the research sector; and the equine and canine markets in the recreational sector.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ridley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.