Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 337,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of RMNI stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 129,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.82 million, a P/E ratio of -57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.13. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.21 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $929,250.00. Also, SVP Kevin Maddock sold 12,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $51,029.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,126 shares of company stock worth $1,265,334. Corporate insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

