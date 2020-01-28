Rocket Pool Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,672.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $3,672.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

