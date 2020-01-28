Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 978.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 762.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after buying an additional 3,691,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,624,000 after buying an additional 1,147,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.