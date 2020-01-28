Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes $233,000 Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

VRNT opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

