Rosenbaum Jay D. Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 6.2% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Intel by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 521,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

