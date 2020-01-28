Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

EYEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Eyenovia has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,226,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,344,621.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 29,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $80,851.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,694.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eyenovia stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Eyenovia worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

